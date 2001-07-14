Guild Mortgage Helps Homebuyers Compete with All-Cash Offers with New CashPass Program

Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that has originated and serviced residential loans since 1960, introduced CashPass, a new program to help homebuyers compete with all-cash offers in today’s competitive housing market.

Guild’s CashPass program allows homebuyers to write a cash offer with no financing or appraisal contingency required.

In today’s increasingly competitive housing market, all-cash offers are how more and more homes are being acquired, making it difficult for prospective homebuyers who need financing to compete. Prospective homebuyers who offer all-cash nearly quadruple their chances of winning a bidding war, according to recent data from Redfin, making it the most effective strategy to win a home in a competitive situation.

The rise in all-cash home purchases comes during a continuing seller’s market. Historically, low supply has tipped the scales and increased demand among homebuyers.

“With less inventory, sellers are getting multiple strong offers and we want to help our clients compete and win,” said Mary+Ann+McGarry, CEO, Guild Mortgage. “In this competitive housing market, Guild recognizes the need to help level the playing field for our clients who aren’t able to make an all-cash offer on their own. Guild’s CashPass program helps homebuyers make a more competitive offer that can be vital to winning when a seller is faced with multiple bids from which to choose. It’s one more thing we are doing to help deliver on our promise of home.”

The Guild Mortgage CashPass program is available in 11 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, with more states coming soon.

The CashPass program is available for Conventional financing options to homebuyers with credit scores of 680 and above. Qualified homebuyers needing to sell a departing residence for their down payment can combine Guild's proprietary Bridge+Loan with CashPass. This allows Guild customers to buy before they sell. Guild's Lock+and+Shop program can also be combined with CashPass to protect the buyer's interest rate while they shop for the perfect home.

For more information on the CashPass program, eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, please visit, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guildmortgage.com%2Fget-started%2Fproducts-services%2Fcashpass-program%2F. For terms and conditions on Lock and Shop, please visit www.guildmortgage.com%2Fcap-hbe-terms

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild+Mortgage+Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,500 employees and over 260 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005159/en/