Stacy Hughes joins Voya Financial as Chief Information Security Officer

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Stacy Hughes has joined the company as senior vice president and chief information security officer (CISO).

In this role, Hughes will be responsible for advancing Voya’s vision and strategy for an industry-leading information security program and supporting Voya’s focus on providing products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Hughes will drive alignment of Voya’s information security investments and plans to deliver leading-edge security technologies and capabilities across Voya’s enterprise infrastructure. She will lead the effort to anticipate and proactively mitigate information security risks, while also supporting business growth and innovation.

Hughes will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Santhosh Keshavan. As Voya continues to reimagine the future of work, Hughes will be one of many leaders practicing a hybrid-working model from Atlanta, GA.

“In such a dynamic global environment, the CISO role has become more vital than ever and will only continue to increase in criticality as technology capabilities advance," said Keshavan. "Stacy’s wealth of knowledge and experience in leading cybersecurity practices, including cloud, will be instrumental as Voya continues to advance a number of technology-based solutions that are helping our customers with their health, wealth and investment needs. Under Stacy’s leadership, Voya’s information security team will continue the crucial work to ensure the security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets and resources under the care of Voya.”

Hughes joins Voya with more than 20 years of experience leading complex IT initiatives within Fortune 500 financial technology organizations. Most recently, Stacy was the CISO at Global Payments Inc., after holding senior-level positions across governance, compliance and audit functions within the company. She has also been an active industry leader in payment security, serving on the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council Board of Advisors and being recognized by PaymentsSource in 2020 as one of the most Influential Women in Payments.

“I am eager to begin the next chapter in my career at Voya and am excited to become a part of a company that has both a strong, award-winning culture and a great reputation for protecting information assets and safeguarding customer data,” Hughes commented. “The cyber threat landscape is changing at an increasingly rapid pace and information security teams are challenged to continually explore the most contemporary technologies and practices to always stay a step ahead. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help Voya continually advance its security measures as well as innovation, and I hope to inspire those around me to always be curious and creative as we deliver new security solutions.”

Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wayne State College and an MBA from DeVry University-Keller Graduate School of Management, Atlanta, GA.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, and one institution at a time.

