Cepton To Participate in TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance+MMT%26reg%3B+lidar+solutions, announced today that Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at TechCrunch’s signature annual event TC+Sessions%3A+Mobility+2022 in San Mateo, CA on May 19, 2022.

Cepton is scheduled to present at the event on Thursday, May 19 at 11:45 a.m. PT. In the session titled “Breaking the luxury spell: A journey to commercializing safe autonomy for all,” Dr. Pei will address common misconceptions about liar technology and discuss how Cepton’s Micro+Motion+Technology (MMT®) enables scalable lidar solutions for everyday consumer vehicles. Using Cepton lidar’s application in General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program as an example, Dr. Pei will discuss how lidar is being commercialized to benefit consumers with its unique perception capabilities.

“The lidar industry is at an inflection point where we are truly confident in the pivotal role lidar plays in changing the future of mobility,” said Dr. Pei. “Last year, General+Motors+introduced+Ultra+Cruise as a solution that ultimately enables ‘door-to-door hands-free driving’. This aligns with our vision to bring safe, autonomous transportation to everyone. While lidar is a key enabler of autonomous driving, we also believe that safety should be the standard for all levels of autonomy, and lidar is essential to the enhancement of automotive safety. With that, we are dedicated to commercializing lidar for everyday passenger cars. I look forward to sharing Cepton’s journey to the+industry%26rsquo%3Bs+largest+ADAS+lidar+series+production+award, and discuss the work that has been done at Cepton to make safe autonomy accessible to all.”

This year, TC Sessions: Mobility will feature a 2-day in-person program at San Mateo County Event Center May 18th – 19th, as well as a virtual program on May 20th. See the event+agenda for more information. Register for the event at https%3A%2F%2Ftechcrunch.com%2Fevents%2Ftc-sessions-mobility-2022%2F%23tickets.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn. Information on or that can be accessed through our website, our Twitter account, our LinkedIn account, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005408/en/