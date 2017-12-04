FAT, VRT & FIXX Class Actions Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



FAT Brands Inc. (FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW)

Class Period: December 4, 2017 - February 18, 2022

Deadline: May 17, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fat.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions "for no legitimate corporate purpose"; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company's success, were at great risk of scrutiny-potentially, at least in part, due to the Company's actions; (5) the Company's touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (: VRT)

Class Period: April 28, 2021 - February 23, 2022

Deadline: May 23, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vrt.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX)

Class Period: June 10, 2019 - February 18, 2022

Deadline: May 24, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fixx.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

