Materialise to Hold Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 7, 2022

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise NV ( MTLS, Financial), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing solutions, today announced that it will host its Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting at 10:00 am CEST on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The convening notices and other documents pertaining to the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, including the annual report, will be made available on Materialise's website at http://investors.materialise.com on the Corporate Governance page.

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world.

