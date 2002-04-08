Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for NovaQuest Private Equity Fund II

ROWAYTON, Conn., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for QHP Capital, L.P. (“QHP Capital” or the “Firm”), the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity (“NQPE”).

NovaQuest Private Equity Fund II, LP (the “Fund”) reached its hard cap of $500 million in capital commitments in less than seven months of fundraising and received strong support from a diverse group of new and returning investors including pension plans, insurance companies, asset managers, private foundations, and family offices.

NQPE utilizes its vast strategic network—including the affiliated fund strategy NovaQuest Product Finance—to invest in tech-enabled Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Services companies that improve medical outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care. NQPE manages approximately $1.2 billion of assets and has completed seven active platform investments and 11 additional follow-on acquisitions. Eaton Partners also served as the exclusive placement agent for NQPE’s first institutional fundraise of $275 million in 2018.

“NovaQuest has built a transformative investment platform that enables lower middle market healthcare companies to pursue strategic growth opportunities and enhance operational capabilities,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners.

“We are grateful for the support we received from our existing limited partners, as well as strong demand from new investors for NQPE II,” said Michael Sorensen, Partner at NovaQuest Private Equity.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and . Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About NovaQuest Private Equity

NovaQuest Private Equity is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market healthcare companies primarily in North America. The Firm invests in services and technology companies where a strategic partner and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in healthcare and pharmaceutical services industries. NQPE invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com/strategy/private-equity/.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

