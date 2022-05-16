Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lee Ainslie

Lee Ainslie recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Founder and CEO of Dallas based Maverick Capital. Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) started Maverick Capital back in 1993 with $38 million. Nowadays, the fund is worth $10 billion. Also learned from legendary great Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) at Tiger Management, Ainslie has averaged more than 13% a year since from 1995 to 2009. In the market crash of 2008, his fund lost about 30%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 226 stocks valued at a total of $5,584,000,000. The top holdings were CPNG(27.34%), AMZN(5.08%), and MSFT(4.37%).

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CPNG by 8,458,466 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 05/16/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $12.76 per share and a market cap of $22,182,482,000. The stock has returned -58.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The guru sold out of their 1,580,819-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.62 per share and a market cap of $60,650,548,000. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 139,739 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $584.25.

On 05/16/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $485.075 per share and a market cap of $66,995,196,000. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 410,460 shares in NYSE:SQ, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.9 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $80.945 per share and a market cap of $46,753,788,000. The stock has returned -57.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 330.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,848,729-share investment in NAS:ASO. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.66 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc traded for a price of $35.78 per share and a market cap of $3,064,605,000. The stock has returned 5.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

