Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of David Rolfe

David Rolfe recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) has been managing Wedgewood's portfolio for 18 years. He studied at University of Missouri and received a degree of B.S.B.A. in Finance/Economics in 1984.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $709,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(9.13%), FB(6.87%), and V(6.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 126,372 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.8.

On 05/16/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $135.12 per share and a market cap of $24,484,744,000. The stock has returned -1.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) bought 119,820 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 270,946. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $88,972,208,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-book ratio of 4.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) bought 48,869 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 219,070. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $200.12 per share and a market cap of $537,665,268,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) bought 101,453 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 347,234. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/16/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.205 per share and a market cap of $466,358,994,000. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-book ratio of 6.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 3,018 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2284.03 per share and a market cap of $1,507,607,378,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

