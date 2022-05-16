Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Callodine Capital Management, LP

Callodine Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $311,000,000. The top holdings were BMY(5.98%), TSLX(4.64%), and VZ(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Callodine Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 148,926 shares in NYSE:ADC, giving the stock a 3.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.06 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Agree Realty Corp traded for a price of $68.665 per share and a market cap of $5,151,690,000. The stock has returned 3.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agree Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.11 and a price-sales ratio of 13.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 90,699 shares in NYSE:SPB, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.07 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.44 per share and a market cap of $3,602,986,000. The stock has returned -1.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -106.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 137,000-share investment in NAS:EXC. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.31 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $46.93 per share and a market cap of $45,971,830,000. The stock has returned 52.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 202,295 shares in NYSE:VVV, giving the stock a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.72 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Valvoline Inc traded for a price of $29.24 per share and a market cap of $5,148,130,000. The stock has returned -5.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valvoline Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 25.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NYSE:KKR, giving the stock a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $50.77 per share and a market cap of $29,944,445,000. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

