Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Rings Capital Management LLC

Rings Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4707 N. Broadway Chicago, IL 60640

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $208,000,000. The top holdings were SPGI(46.47%), MCO(38.42%), and MSFT(12.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rings Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 16,000-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $200.12 per share and a market cap of $537,665,268,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Rings Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.24.

On 05/16/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $32.575 per share and a market cap of $5,201,971,000. The stock has returned 36.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 7,750-share investment in NYSE:FDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.73 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $209.87 per share and a market cap of $54,269,330,000. The stock has returned -29.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 13,000-share investment in NYSE:KMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $92.25 per share and a market cap of $14,700,568,000. The stock has returned -24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Rings Capital Management LLC bought 12,500 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 90,000. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.95.

On 05/16/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $43.095 per share and a market cap of $34,783,792,000. The stock has returned -13.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.