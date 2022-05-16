Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of H&H International Investment, LLC

H&H International Investment, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

162 CONSTITUTION DR MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $9,431,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(65.56%), BRK.B(25.31%), and GOOG(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were H&H International Investment, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, H&H International Investment, LLC bought 5,337,000 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 35,410,700. The trade had a 9.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.53 per share and a market cap of $2,337,140,137,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 34.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, H&H International Investment, LLC bought 118,100 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 138,100. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2294.495 per share and a market cap of $1,506,716,247,000. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

H&H International Investment, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 289,800 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.01 per share and a market cap of $680,092,942,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 899,700-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.63 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.55 per share and a market cap of $382,634,755,000. The stock has returned 55.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 75.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 552,900-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.18 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $34.565 per share and a market cap of $277,760,985,000. The stock has returned -14.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

