Abrdn Infrastructure Team Announces Virtual Forum, ASGI Fund Update

Session To Open With Experts on Latest From Ukraine, Macro Conditions' Impact on Infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Leading global asset manager abrdn and Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ( NYSE:ASGI, Financial), a closed-end management investment company, today announce an infrastructure panel forum and public fund update to take place jointly on Thursday, May 19th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

The forum, which is intended for professional and institutional investors, is titled "War in Ukraine, China Lockdowns, Inflation, and Rate Hikes: The infrastructure Angle and Navigating Unprecedented Times" and will feature a panel of portfolio managers and investment experts, including:

Luke Bartholomew , Senior Economist, abrdn Research Institute

, Senior Economist, abrdn Research Institute Josh Duitz , Deputy Head of Global Equities and Head of Infrastructure (Public Markets)

, Deputy Head of Global Equities and Head of Infrastructure (Public Markets) Eric Purington, Investment Director (Private Markets)

Infrastructure isn't immune from the many challenges looming over markets - inflation, aggressive policymaking, the war in Ukraine among others. The panel will discuss questions that today's real asset investors must contemplate as they navigate this uncertainty: Will these risks derail infrastructure projects in growing economies? Can we keep attractive secular priorities, such as renew able infrastructure, on track? And through the chaos, where can we find new opportunities?

Following the outlook discussion, portfolio managers Josh Duitz and Eric Purington will provide an update on the Fund's holdings, which are available on the Fund's website. The presenters will also highlight the Fund's increased monthly distribution that is expected to be maintained for the next 12 months, as was previously announced in April.

In order to attend the session, please click the following link to register: https://events.abrdn.com/lPblbv

By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with meeting information and joining instructions upon completing the registration. Participants may type in questions once registered for the call.

US Marketing Statement

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-End Funds

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Important Information

Investment involves risk. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and an investor may get back less than the amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future results. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. International investing entails special risk considerations, including currency fluctuations, lower liquidity, economic and political risks, and differences in accounting methods; these risks are generally heightened for emerging market investments. Equity stocks of small and mid-cap companies carry greater risk, and more volatility than equity stocks of larger, more established companies. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company's future ability to pay dividends may be limited. Infrastructure-related issuers may be subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations, including high interest costs in connection with capital construction programs, high leverage, costs associated with environmental and other regulations, the effects of economic slowdown, surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, uncertainties concerning the availability of fuel at reasonable prices, the effects of energy conservation policies and other factors.

The Fund's investments in private companies may be subject to higher risk than investments in securities of public companies. Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. Please read and carefully consider the full description of risks set forth in the Fund's prospectus.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

