Clean Vision Appoints Bankers Capital International For Project Financing Services: Launches Plastic Conversion Network For Controlled Production of Eco-Friendly Fuels, Energy and Hydrogen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) (the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Bankers Capital International ("BCI"), a financial services and advisory firm based in New York City, New York, to structure and obtain project financing for multiple waste-to-energy installations for the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc. and its waste conversion projects, worldwide, starting in Morocco. Simultaneously, Clean-Seas said that it has launched its Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN"), a platform that connects sources of waste plastic (feedstock) to a network of strategically located conversion facilities, or "hosts". The PCN is designed to result in a more efficient processing of waste into eco-friendly commodities such as ultra-low Sulphur fuels, oils and lubricants, electricity, and the Company's branded hydrogen gas, "AquaHtm".

Dan Bates, Clean Vison's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our mission is to rid the global community of discarded plastic products and to produce in their place eco-friendly fuels and energy. We have engaged BCI to help us in this mission due to their in-depth understanding of the industry, their significant transactional experience, and their numerous relationships worldwide."

Todd M. DeMatteo, BCI's Senior Executive Director, added: "Circular supply-chain control is a timely and valuable discipline for global economies and environmental health. We believe that Clean-Seas can play an integral role in implementing this new discipline, cleaning our waters and landfills, and providing eco-friendly energy along the way. The mission of Clean Vision is commendable and necessary."

About Clean Vision Corporation (www.cleanvisioncorp.com): Clean Vision (OTCQB:CLNV) is a public company, newly reorganized by management to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. Follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp.

About Clean-Seas, Inc. (www.clean-seas.com): Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com.

About Bankers Capital International (www.bankerscapitalinternational.com): Bankers Capital International is a financial and business advisory company, based in New York City, focused on multiple sectors in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The firm advises middle-market clients on matters such as mergers and acquisitions, management buy-outs, capital, restructurings, turnarounds, and strategic planning.

