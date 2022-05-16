Alfi Files Quarterly and Annual Reports for Fiscal 2021

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and amendments to each of the Company's previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The Company also filed with the SEC a Form 12b-25 (Notification of Late Filing) with respect to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

About Alfi, Inc.

Alfi, Inc. seeks to provide solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi, Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

Alfi, Inc. U.S. Media Contacts

Danielle DeVoren / Jenny Robles

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701497/Alfi-Files-Quarterly-and-Annual-Reports-for-Fiscal-2021



