Recruiter.com Announces Partnership with Oyster

Recruiter.com enters partnership with global employment platform, Oyster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, announced today that it has entered a partnership with Oyster, a global employment platform that empowers companies to hire, pay, and care for talented teammates around the world.

Oyster offers compliant hiring, payroll, and local benefits in 180+ countries, a suite of global hiring tools like the Oyster Global Employment Cost Calculator, and a dedicated people concierge team equipped to provide on-demand answers and support.

"Oyster is excited to partner with Recruiter.com to help growing companies effortlessly hire top talent, anywhere in the world. We share a common vision for the future world of work and our partnership is underpinned by the mutual goal of making global employment more accessible for both employers and candidates alike. Our new partnership with Recruiter.com presents the opportunity for over 150M candidates to access employment opportunities around the world, regardless of their location," said Tony Jamous, CEO & Co-Founder at Oyster.

Recruiter.com customers can hire their first employee with Oyster at no cost for 12 months, with a 10% discount on all additional hires during that time. Recruiter.com is offering a 10% discount on all services for 6 months-efficiently and effectively bridging the hiring and onboarding process.

"Recruiter.com is thrilled to partner with Oyster at this unique time in the job market. With candidates now able to work from anywhere, and companies now able to hire from anywhere, the need for a global employment platform like Oyster shows no sign of slowing. As we work together to shape the future of work, you will be able to find the perfect candidate with Recruiter.com and then seamlessly hire and support them with Oyster. We look forward to all that is to come," said CEO of Recruiter.com, Evan Sohn.

In April of 2022, Oyster announced a $150M Series C funding with Georgian, who led the round, and was joined by Salesforce Ventures, the Base10 Partners Advancement Initiative, Okta, LinkedIn, and Endeavor Catalyst, along with existing investors Stripes, Emergence Capital, PayPal Ventures, Slack, Avid Ventures, People Tech Partners, and HR Tech Investments, an affiliate of Indeed.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

