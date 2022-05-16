Applied Minerals Receives Order for its DRAGONITE Halloysite Clay for Use in a Molecular Sieve Application

EUREKA, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Applied Minerals, Inc. (the "Company" or "AMI") (OTCQB:AMNL), a leading producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides for high-value industrial applications, has received an order for 40,000 lbs. of its DRAGONITE halloysite clay product for use in a molecular sieve application. DRAGONITE has been shown to improve the performance of molecular sieve adsorbents due to its porosity and green strength. Management continues to pursue other opportunities for its DRAGONITE product in the molecular sieve and zeolite application areas.

About Applied Minerals, Inc.

Applied Minerals, Inc., the owner of the Dragon Mine property in Eureka, UT, is a producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides. Halloysite is aluminosilicate clay that possesses a naturally formed tubular structure. The Company markets its halloysite clay and iron oxide products into a number of high-value application areas including, but not limited, catalysts and molecular sieves, polymer reinforcement, flame retardant additives, controlled release, construction products and lithium-ion battery minerals. Applied Minerals sells its halloysite products under the DRAGONITE trade name its iron oxide products under the AMIRON trade name.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christopher Carney

President and CEO

[email protected]

