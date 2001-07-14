Former Salem Employee, Tim Hartlage Returns to Lead Nashville Sales Team

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Tim Hartlage will be rejoining Salem Media as General Sales Manager for Salem’s Nashville Cluster of Radio Stations, 94 The Fish FM, and local digital ad-agency, Salem Surround.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005465/en/

Tim Hartlage (Photo: Business Wire)

From 2005 to 2015 Tim served as General Sales Manager and ultimately as General Manager of Salem’s Louisville radio stations.

Tim stated, “Leaving Salem in 2015 to plant a much-needed church and ministry in Louisville’s southwest area, my old neighborhood with my wife Jennifer, was one of the toughest decisions we had ever made. Returning to Salem and joining the Nashville team as General Sales Manager was one of the easiest. Salem Nashville is in an incredibly vibrant market with a great reputation. It’s great to be a part of the Salem Family again. It feels like a homecoming.”

Salem Nashville General Manager Kevin Anderson said, “I have known and respected Tim for years and we have remained in touch. When he reached out to say he was considering a move, I became really excited. I know Tim’s drive and I know his heart. He is a perfect fit for us in Nashville. We welcome this idea and revenue generator with open arms.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005465/en/