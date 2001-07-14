Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company) a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that at its 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2022 (the Meeting), all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes by proxy and virtual votes received at the Meeting are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

Daniel Chicoine

3,229,640

334,343

90.62

9.38

Anthony Dobranowski

3,293,159

270,824

92.40

7.60

Robert Harris

3,319,014

244,969

93.13

6.87

John London

3,112,855

451,128

87.34

12.66

Mary Ritchie

3,364,247

199,736

94.40

5.60

Dale MacCandlish Weil

3,363,540

200,443

94.38

5.62

In addition, the Company reports that the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting. The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

