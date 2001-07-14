Missouri American Water Celebrates National Infrastructure Week

In celebration of National Infrastructure Week (May 16-20, 2022), Missouri American Water is highlighting its planned investment of approximately $400 million in water and wastewater system upgrades across the state this year. This investment is estimated to create 2,400 direct jobs to support project design and construction, and an additional 3,600 indirect jobs from the indirect and induced spending of the investment according to the Value+of+Water+Campaign.

“Replacing aging infrastructure supports quality jobs in the communities we serve and helps us provide safe, clean, and reliable service, both now and for future generations,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “Replacing aging pipes, pumps and treatment plants will further enhance the reliability and resiliency of our water and wastewater systems to keep life flowing for our customers.”

Missouri American Water is planning to replace approximately 100 miles of aging water main this year. Many of the state’s water pipes were originally installed in the early- or mid-1900s and are reaching the end of their expected useful life.

“Reliable infrastructure, from our roads to our water pipes, is the foundation of our economy and community,” said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery. “Missouri American Water has been a great partner, consistently investing to replace aging infrastructure so our residents and businesses continue to have access to good clean water.”

Customers can learn about pipe replacement projects in their area by visiting the company’s new interactive+map, which shows projects that are pending construction, in construction, and recently completed.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

