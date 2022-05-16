Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Mairs and Power

Mairs and Power recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Inc is a small firm whose strength and success has resulted from applying a conservative growth investment approach consistently for over 70 years. Both the Growth and Balanced Funds are built on a foundation of selected quality growth stocks purchased at what management considers to be reasonable valuation levels. When these securities are purchased, the intention is to hold these issues for relatively long periods of time to maximize tax-efficiency and allow the power of compounding to build wealth for its shareholders. However, sales are made on occasion in response to such factors as changing fundamentals, investment strategy shifts, and excessive valuation. Bill Frels is the portfolio manager at Mairs & Power, the investment advisory firm where he started in 1992. Frels plans to retire at the end of 2014, but will remain as the chairman of the investment committee and a shareholder.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $9,927,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(6.48%), MSFT(6.38%), and UNH(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 525,908 shares in NAS:NTRS, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.78 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Northern Trust Corp traded for a price of $103.57 per share and a market cap of $21,592,316,000. The stock has returned -10.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northern Trust Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 990,174 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 05/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.8 per share and a market cap of $60,838,199,000. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 189,244 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $175.525 per share and a market cap of $503,324,153,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-book ratio of 16.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.49 and a price-sales ratio of 16.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 239,691 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/16/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $198.98 per share and a market cap of $428,678,764,000. The stock has returned -10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-book ratio of 13.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 16.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GLW by 1,280,564 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.03.

On 05/16/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $35.365 per share and a market cap of $29,924,620,000. The stock has returned -16.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

