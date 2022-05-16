Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Alan Fournier

Alan Fournier recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) used to manage the Pennant Master Fund, Pennant Windward Master Fund, Broadway Gate Master Fund, Ltd. and Pennant General Partner, LLC. Previously, Mr. Fournier was the partner responsible for global equity investments at Appaloosa Management L.P. He began his investment career at Sanford C. Bernstein in 1988. Before entering the investment management industry, Mr. Fournier spent five years in technology system sales for Digital Equipment Corporation, where he was a national account manager. In 2018, Mr. Fournier decided to return clients’ capital after a period of lackluster returns and converted his firm to a family office.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $265,000,000. The top holdings were DISH(18.74%), MU(17.04%), and AR(11.51%).

The guru sold out of their 540,000-share investment in NYSE:GM. Previously, the stock had a 10.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $37.41 per share and a market cap of $53,998,663,000. The stock has returned -30.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 244,000 shares. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/16/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $176,072,340,000. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.8 per share and a market cap of $60,838,199,000. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,900 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 7,700. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2297.86 per share and a market cap of $1,514,795,414,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 45,000 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.53.

On 05/16/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $71.52 per share and a market cap of $79,171,680,000. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

