Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ikarian Capital, LLC

Ikarian Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $760,000,000. The top holdings were BCYC(2.76%), CLDX(2.41%), and KZR(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ikarian Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ikarian Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BCYC by 134,342 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 05/16/2022, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $17.37 per share and a market cap of $506,989,000. The stock has returned -41.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 33.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ikarian Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SRRA by 351,114 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.62.

On 05/16/2022, Sierra Oncology Inc traded for a price of $54.595 per share and a market cap of $1,332,809,000. The stock has returned 210.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.40.

The guru established a new position worth 249,907 shares in NAS:SAGE, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.62 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Sage Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $32.59 per share and a market cap of $1,896,615,000. The stock has returned -55.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sage Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.59 and a price-sales ratio of 300.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ikarian Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BIIB by 28,411 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.68.

On 05/16/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $199.02 per share and a market cap of $29,014,341,000. The stock has returned -29.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.91 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $140.92 per share and a market cap of $10,013,537,000. The stock has returned 113.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.82 and a price-sales ratio of 12.91.

