Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 769 stocks valued at a total of $188,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.41%), TIP(2.33%), and MSFT(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC bought 4,480 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 7,229. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.2606 per share and a market cap of $687,355,985,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 2,610 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $402.36 per share and a market cap of $361,927,770,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC bought 12,790 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 13,118. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.01.

On 05/16/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $68.3736 per share and a market cap of $63,607,150,000. The stock has returned 170.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC bought 601 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 2,524. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $734 per share and a market cap of $754,971,513,000. The stock has returned 34.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-book ratio of 22.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.53 and a price-sales ratio of 13.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 11,769 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.19.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.4 per share and a market cap of $26,390,826,000. The stock has returned -20.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

