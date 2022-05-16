Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of JNE Partners LLP

JNE Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $211,000,000. The top holdings were ATVI(23.07%), CMCSA(12.45%), and CP(11.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JNE Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 608,200 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 23.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.8 per share and a market cap of $60,838,199,000. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 7.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 67,800 shares in NYSE:W, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.04 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $53.04 per share and a market cap of $5,607,502,000. The stock has returned -80.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, JNE Partners LLP bought 27,100 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 200,000. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $87.71 per share and a market cap of $236,070,000,000. The stock has returned -57.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

JNE Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:UHAL by 44,426 shares. The trade had a 16.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $721.02.

On 05/16/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $521 per share and a market cap of $10,215,658,000. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 306,300 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 11.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.38 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $69.82 per share and a market cap of $64,351,318,000. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

