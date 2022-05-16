Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $799,000,000. The top holdings were SWCH(14.32%), CCI(10.49%), and EQIX(10.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 82,074 shares. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.87.

On 05/16/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $233.05 per share and a market cap of $105,962,508,000. The stock has returned -2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-book ratio of 19.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.40 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 83,965 shares. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.85.

On 05/16/2022, Crown Castle International Corp traded for a price of $176.99 per share and a market cap of $76,213,575,000. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-book ratio of 9.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.51 and a price-sales ratio of 11.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. bought 631,581 shares of NYSE:SWCH for a total holding of 3,710,081. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.62.

On 05/16/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.56 per share and a market cap of $5,052,286,000. The stock has returned 85.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 714.78, a price-book ratio of 14.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.77 and a price-sales ratio of 8.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. bought 17,451 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 111,301. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $719.59.

On 05/16/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $657.17 per share and a market cap of $59,459,993,000. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 120.51, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INDT by 123,200 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.41.

On 05/16/2022, INDUS Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $66.62 per share and a market cap of $678,601,000. The stock has returned 8.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, INDUS Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 50.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.19 and a price-sales ratio of 12.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

