Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tatro Capital, LLC

Tatro Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $134,000,000. The top holdings were GLD(9.52%), VGT(6.40%), and PGX(6.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tatro Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tatro Capital, LLC bought 6,212 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 20,523. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.89.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $349.13 per share and a market cap of $42,191,475,000. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a price-book ratio of 9.13.

Tatro Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ARKK by 28,386 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.56.

On 05/16/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $42.0299 per share and a market cap of $8,365,192,000. The stock has returned -55.81% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.68.

During the quarter, Tatro Capital, LLC bought 4,872 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 15,502. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $300.585 per share and a market cap of $163,224,541,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a price-book ratio of 7.53.

Tatro Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VPU by 6,750 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.33.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Utilities ETF traded for a price of $155.93 per share and a market cap of $5,676,454,000. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Utilities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Tatro Capital, LLC bought 6,627 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 12,536. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 05/16/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.46 per share and a market cap of $19,290,197,000. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

