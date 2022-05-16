Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Stokes Family Office, LLC

Stokes Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1100 POYDRAS STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70163

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 260 stocks valued at a total of $754,000,000. The top holdings were VIG(11.10%), AAPL(6.26%), and MTUM(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stokes Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stokes Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GSIE by 479,514 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 05/16/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.7893 per share and a market cap of $2,880,284,000. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru sold out of their 125,290-share investment in ARCA:IXG. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.8 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $70.51 per share and a market cap of $949,725,000. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

During the quarter, Stokes Family Office, LLC bought 116,599 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 299,745. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $47.4873 per share and a market cap of $17,845,652,000. The stock has returned -8.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Stokes Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 51,409 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.2.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $99.43 per share and a market cap of $11,252,202,000. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru established a new position worth 36,226 shares in ARCA:TLH, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.71 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $122.02 per share and a market cap of $1,964,168,000. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

