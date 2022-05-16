Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7755 MONTGOMERY ROAD CINCINNATI, OH 45236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $476,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.37%), AAPL(5.52%), and GOOG(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 68,973 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/16/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $41.885 per share and a market cap of $187,511,018,000. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 17,812 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.62 per share and a market cap of $89,858,108,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-book ratio of 4.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 62,740 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 160,737. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.34.

On 05/16/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $39.11 per share and a market cap of $12,518,035,000. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 15,146 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 60,544. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.68.

On 05/16/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $112.92 per share and a market cap of $176,041,630,000. The stock has returned -14.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-book ratio of 11.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 184,275 shares in NYSE:ORCC, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.65 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.47 per share and a market cap of $5,322,897,000. The stock has returned 4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.