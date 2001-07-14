SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, today announced that Joseph Ennen, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Huckins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, to be held May 18-19, 2022 in New York, NY and the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference to be held May 24-25, 2022 in New York, NY.

At the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, Mr. Ennen and Mr. Huckins will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunopta.com%2F during the event.

Mr. Ennen and Mr. Huckins will next meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference at approximately 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunopta.com%2F during the event.

Shortly following both events, a replay of each webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sunopta.com%2F for approximately thirty (30) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN™, Dream™, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005874/en/