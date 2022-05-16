Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $475,000,000. The top holdings were DFAC(19.40%), DFAU(16.72%), and AGG(8.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 253,277 shares. The trade had a 5.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.53.

On 05/16/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.22 per share and a market cap of $26,618,130,000. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC bought 532,664 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 552,512. The trade had a 5.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.08.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.3361 per share and a market cap of $15,745,527,000. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC bought 328,892 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 559,872. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/16/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $28,320,875,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

During the quarter, Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC bought 273,206 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 562,540. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 05/16/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.435 per share and a market cap of $8,656,069,000. The stock has returned -3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Meridian Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SUB by 131,139 shares. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.73.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.575 per share and a market cap of $7,902,773,000. The stock has returned -3.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

