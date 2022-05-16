Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SoftVest Advisors, LLC

SoftVest Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $273,000,000. The top holdings were TPL(64.54%), PBT(17.62%), and ARLP(0.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SoftVest Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SoftVest Advisors, LLC bought 1,081,400 shares of NYSE:PBT for a total holding of 3,849,539. The trade had a 4.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.88.

On 05/16/2022, Permian Basin Royalty Trust traded for a price of $13.82 per share and a market cap of $645,533,000. The stock has returned 233.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-book ratio of 1731.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.05 and a price-sales ratio of 54.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 5.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 475,800-share investment in NYSE:KRP. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.54 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP traded for a price of $17.7692 per share and a market cap of $1,019,645,000. The stock has returned 43.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 504,517-share investment in NYSE:BSM. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.91 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Black Stone Minerals LP traded for a price of $15.1973 per share and a market cap of $3,182,855,000. The stock has returned 62.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 47,199-share investment in AMEX:BATL. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.94 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Battalion Oil Corp traded for a price of $16.155 per share and a market cap of $261,399,000. The stock has returned 23.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Battalion Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The guru sold out of their 5,000-share investment in NYSE:SI. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.12 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $72.59 per share and a market cap of $2,246,002,000. The stock has returned -17.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34 and a price-sales ratio of 10.01.

