Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1160 BATTERY STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $668,000,000. The top holdings were DAR(3.19%), COUP(2.53%), and UNVR(1.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 52,615 shares in NYSE:SITE, giving the stock a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.76 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc traded for a price of $133.03 per share and a market cap of $5,907,438,000. The stock has returned -22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 295,579 shares in NYSE:AGL, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.58 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Agilon Health Inc traded for a price of $19.31 per share and a market cap of $7,914,983,000. The stock has returned -34.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilon Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The guru sold out of their 164,149-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.62 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $64.43 per share and a market cap of $9,689,002,000. The stock has returned 22.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought 84,119 shares of NYSE:DAR for a total holding of 265,449. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.54.

On 05/16/2022, Darling Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $77.055 per share and a market cap of $12,476,962,000. The stock has returned 1.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought 61,060 shares of NAS:COUP for a total holding of 166,459. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.21.

On 05/16/2022, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $69.81 per share and a market cap of $5,259,109,000. The stock has returned -67.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.35 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.