Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $771,000,000. The top holdings were CYTK(7.71%), ALXO(6.60%), and APLS(5.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Logos Global Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Logos Global Management LP bought 589,200 shares of NAS:BCYC for a total holding of 1,539,200. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.96.

On 05/16/2022, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $17.37 per share and a market cap of $506,989,000. The stock has returned -41.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 33.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 475,000 shares in NAS:NBIX, giving the stock a 5.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.66 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $85.1 per share and a market cap of $8,099,167,000. The stock has returned -8.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 117.69, a price-book ratio of 5.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 3,112,785-share investment in NAS:ALGS. Previously, the stock had a 3.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.19 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Aligos Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.13 per share and a market cap of $49,099,000. The stock has returned -94.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aligos Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The guru sold out of their 1,700,000-share investment in NAS:RPTX. Previously, the stock had a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.84 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Repare Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $8.76 per share and a market cap of $364,480,000. The stock has returned -71.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Repare Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.47 and a price-sales ratio of 44.39.

During the quarter, Logos Global Management LP bought 300,000 shares of NAS:MRTX for a total holding of 350,000. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.44.

On 05/16/2022, Mirati Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $58.08 per share and a market cap of $3,228,332,000. The stock has returned -63.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.12 and a price-sales ratio of 41.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

