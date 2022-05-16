Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Wishbone Management, LP

Wishbone Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $510,000,000. The top holdings were MU(17.87%), W(15.86%), and COMP(11.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wishbone Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,684,771 shares in NYSE:COMP, giving the stock a 11.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.88 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Compass Inc traded for a price of $5.265 per share and a market cap of $2,237,124,000. The stock has returned -60.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

Wishbone Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 137,000 shares. The trade had a 9.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $493.11 per share and a market cap of $462,720,307,000. The stock has returned 20.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Wishbone Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 469,000 shares. The trade had a 5.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.53.

On 05/16/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $71.52 per share and a market cap of $79,171,680,000. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,450,000-share investment in NYSE:AEO. Previously, the stock had a 5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.18 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc traded for a price of $14.145 per share and a market cap of $2,371,546,000. The stock has returned -56.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Wishbone Management, LP bought 195,461 shares of NYSE:W for a total holding of 730,461. The trade had a 4.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.04.

On 05/16/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $53.04 per share and a market cap of $5,607,502,000. The stock has returned -80.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

