Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tao Capital Management LP

Tao Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $274,000,000. The top holdings were OUST(18.47%), UBER(16.72%), and TWST(14.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tao Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,671,664 shares in NAS:GRNA, giving the stock a 9.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.48 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, GreenLight Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $7.045 per share and a market cap of $867,249,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GreenLight Biosciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 4.83 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71.

Tao Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:IONQ by 928,413 shares. The trade had a 4.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.45.

On 05/16/2022, IonQ Inc traded for a price of $4.895 per share and a market cap of $958,724,000. The stock has returned -48.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IonQ Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.37 and a price-sales ratio of 538.90.

The guru established a new position worth 1,603,797 shares in NAS:SOND, giving the stock a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.68 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Sonder Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.93 per share and a market cap of $419,852,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonder Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-book ratio of 1.06 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.32.

The guru sold out of their 44,856-share investment in NAS:LAZR. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.64 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Luminar Technologies Inc traded for a price of $10.11 per share and a market cap of $3,553,842,000. The stock has returned -44.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Luminar Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 30.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 105.88.

The guru established a new position worth 8 shares in NYSE:TNET, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.34 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Trinet Group Inc traded for a price of $79.36 per share and a market cap of $4,916,242,000. The stock has returned 1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trinet Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-book ratio of 7.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

