Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

c/o Walkers Corporate Limited George Town, E9 KY1-9008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $130,000,000. The top holdings were PDD(38.05%), ZTO(30.40%), and BEKE(19.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Perseverance Asset Management International’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Perseverance Asset Management International bought 358,356 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 1,229,530. The trade had a 11.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.6.

On 05/16/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $38.52 per share and a market cap of $48,173,133,000. The stock has returned -67.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 330,000-share investment in NYSE:XPEV. Previously, the stock had a 10.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.76 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $22.84 per share and a market cap of $19,384,209,000. The stock has returned -3.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

During the quarter, Perseverance Asset Management International bought 805,610 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 2,092,525. The trade had a 7.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 05/16/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.39 per share and a market cap of $15,659,718,000. The stock has returned -73.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 134.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The guru sold out of their 132,000-share investment in NAS:ACMR. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.25 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, ACM Research Inc traded for a price of $13.62 per share and a market cap of $801,933,000. The stock has returned -36.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ACM Research Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 36,678-share investment in NAS:IMAB. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.79 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, I-MAB traded for a price of $12.04 per share and a market cap of $993,454,000. The stock has returned -80.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, I-MAB has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.