Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Conifer Management, L.L.C.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $873,000,000. The top holdings were EQH(32.60%), STLA(27.59%), and BLDR(18.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conifer Management, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,155,836-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 17.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.52 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $87.71 per share and a market cap of $236,070,000,000. The stock has returned -57.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 2,444,545-share investment in NAS:SBGI. Previously, the stock had a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.8 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc traded for a price of $24.82 per share and a market cap of $1,754,807,000. The stock has returned -22.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 880,600 shares of NYSE:EQH for a total holding of 9,204,377. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.01.

On 05/16/2022, Equitable Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.94 per share and a market cap of $10,645,300,000. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equitable Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:BLDR by 500,000 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.67.

On 05/16/2022, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $67.45 per share and a market cap of $11,535,434,000. The stock has returned 39.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 3,485,207 shares of NAS:YNDX for a total holding of 5,500,000. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.81.

On 05/16/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

