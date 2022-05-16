Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $403,000,000. The top holdings were CVNA(37.70%), NOW(22.13%), and CDLX(16.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd bought 734,000 shares of NYSE:FTCH for a total holding of 3,192,583. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.44.

On 05/16/2022, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $8.59 per share and a market cap of $3,206,865,000. The stock has returned -76.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 36.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 15,000 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 05/16/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $435.57 per share and a market cap of $86,360,121,000. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 391.64, a price-book ratio of 21.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 116.08 and a price-sales ratio of 14.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd bought 32,500 shares of NYSE:CVNA for a total holding of 1,272,500. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.67.

On 05/16/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $40.07 per share and a market cap of $4,153,619,000. The stock has returned -82.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 44.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 17,400 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.13.

On 05/16/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $102.98 per share and a market cap of $19,734,075,000. The stock has returned -51.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 8.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CDLX by 28,000 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.48.

On 05/16/2022, Cardlytics Inc traded for a price of $30.415 per share and a market cap of $1,021,406,000. The stock has returned -63.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardlytics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

