Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $389,000,000. The top holdings were OPER(5.63%), BIL(4.98%), and SPTM(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought 193,302 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 211,586. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.41.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.435 per share and a market cap of $18,021,335,000. The stock has returned -0.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 120,685 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.29 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.215 per share and a market cap of $19,281,014,000. The stock has returned -0.25% over the past year.

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTM by 204,269 shares. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.68.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $49.594 per share and a market cap of $5,344,711,000. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.87.

During the quarter, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought 98,540 shares of ARCA:OPER for a total holding of 218,671. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.06.

On 05/16/2022, ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $100.1394 per share and a market cap of $195,270,000. The stock has returned 0.30% over the past year.

During the quarter, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought 42,598 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 69,377. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $201.12 per share and a market cap of $257,381,312,000. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

