Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

124 SOUTH FLORIDA AVENUE LAKELAND, FL 33801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $178,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(37.45%), IEFA(10.20%), and IJH(7.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 454,864-share investment in ARCA:EDOW. Previously, the stock had a 9.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.82 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $29 per share and a market cap of $124,635,000. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 29,205 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 147,098. The trade had a 7.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $404.15 per share and a market cap of $286,000,542,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a price-book ratio of 4.17.

During the quarter, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 250,403 shares of ARCA:ALTL for a total holding of 252,322. The trade had a 6.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.09.

On 05/16/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF traded for a price of $42.89 per share and a market cap of $599,900,000. The stock has returned 4.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 280,555 shares in ARCA:PALC, giving the stock a 6.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF traded for a price of $36.99 per share and a market cap of $238,586,000. The stock has returned -1.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.93.

During the quarter, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 99,203 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 261,497. The trade had a 3.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.22 per share and a market cap of $91,018,876,000. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.