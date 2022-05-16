Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Edenbrook Capital, LLC

Edenbrook Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

116 Radio Circle Mt. Kisco, NY 10549

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $583,000,000. The top holdings were HAYN(7.61%), MGNI(7.04%), and ABST(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edenbrook Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 1,519,795 shares of NAS:CGNT for a total holding of 3,487,661. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.04.

On 05/16/2022, Cognyte Software Ltd traded for a price of $6.7 per share and a market cap of $453,047,000. The stock has returned -71.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognyte Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

During the quarter, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 14,981 shares of NAS:BCOV for a total holding of 4,757,446. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.77.

On 05/16/2022, Brightcove Inc traded for a price of $6.925 per share and a market cap of $289,202,000. The stock has returned -43.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brightcove Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 8,722 shares of NAS:HMTV for a total holding of 3,089,289. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.76.

On 05/16/2022, Hemisphere Media Group Inc traded for a price of $6.51 per share and a market cap of $262,605,000. The stock has returned -49.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 111,118 shares of NAS:SREV for a total holding of 21,027,518. The trade had a 43.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4824.12.

On 05/16/2022, ServiceSource International Inc traded for a price of $1.43 per share and a market cap of $142,912,000. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceSource International Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 1,074,845 shares of NYSE:TUFN for a total holding of 1,839,204. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.92.

On 05/16/2022, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $12.57 per share and a market cap of $481,904,000. The stock has returned 58.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a price-book ratio of 8.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

