Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sonic Fund II, L.P.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $178,000,000. The top holdings were ASTL(8.85%), FENC(7.57%), and GNW(7.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sonic Fund II, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sonic Fund II, L.P. bought 1,900,360 shares of NYSE:GNW for a total holding of 3,533,830. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.02.

On 05/16/2022, Genworth Financial Inc traded for a price of $3.98 per share and a market cap of $2,034,364,000. The stock has returned 1.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genworth Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-book ratio of 0.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:AUID, giving the stock a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.39 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Ipsidy Inc traded for a price of $2.93 per share and a market cap of $72,290,000. The stock has returned -62.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ipsidy Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.21 and a price-sales ratio of 26.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sonic Fund II, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of NAS:BHF for a total holding of 200,000. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.46.

On 05/16/2022, Brighthouse Financial Inc traded for a price of $46.475 per share and a market cap of $3,439,875,000. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brighthouse Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-book ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 600,000 shares in NAS:REE, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.42 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, REE Automotive Ltd traded for a price of $1.7 per share and a market cap of $395,181,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, REE Automotive Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.56 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.20.

During the quarter, Sonic Fund II, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of NAS:ASTL for a total holding of 1,400,000. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.85.

On 05/16/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $9.01 per share and a market cap of $1,332,050,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.89, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

