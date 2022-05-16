Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Michael Price

Michael Price recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Michael F. Price is the 271st richest person in the world, according to Forbes. A renowned money manager, he learned finance as a $200-a-week research assistant under Max Heine. Mr. Price earned reputation for buying undervalued companies, and raising he. He has often tussled with management of companies held in his portfolios. He sold Heine Securities in 1996 to Franklin Resources for $670 million. Now, Price manages the private firm, MFP Investors, with $1.6 billion under management, much of it his own money.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $846,000,000. The top holdings were INTC(12.18%), BG(5.11%), and SANW(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 645,600-share investment in NYSE:CIT. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.5 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, CIT Group Inc traded for a price of $53.5 per share and a market cap of $5,305,579,000. The stock has returned 52.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, CIT Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The guru established a new position worth 40,027 shares in NAS:FCNCA, giving the stock a 3.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $780.45 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $645.01 per share and a market cap of $10,296,348,000. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 900,000-share investment in NAS:ACBI. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.44 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $657,606,000. The stock has returned 30.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The guru established a new position worth 295,000 shares in NAS:SSB, giving the stock a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.32 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, SouthState Corp traded for a price of $74.8 per share and a market cap of $5,659,913,000. The stock has returned -13.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SouthState Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,268,774 shares in NYSE:DO, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.32 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $7.245 per share and a market cap of $724,544,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

