36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022, with a Biotech Discovery Day. Company presentations begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16th, 17th and 18th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (May 19th and 20th).

Join us for a full two and a half days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16th - 18th, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

Date Time Presenting Company Event URL 5/16/2022 01:00 - 01:25pm Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45566 02:00 - 02:25pm Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45562 02:30 - 02:55pm Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45563 03:00 - 03:25pm Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45565 5/17/2022 08:30 - 08:55am Opera Limited (OPRA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45567 09:00 - 09:25am MISTRAS Group (MG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45568 09:30 - 09:55am Guardforce AI Co. (GFAI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45569 10:00 - 10:25am Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45570 10:30 - 10:55am Trust Stamp (IDAI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45614 11:00 - 11:25am Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45572 11:30 - 11:55am iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45573 12:00 - 12:25pm omniQ Corp. (OMQS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45574 12:30 - 12:55pm Aspira Women's Health (AWH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45575 01:00 - 01:25pm ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45576 01:30 - 01:55 pm IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (IDW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45577 02:00 - 02:25pm Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45578 02:30 - 02:55pm Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45579 03:00 - 03:25pm AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45580 03:30 - 03:55pm Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45581 04:00 - 04:25pm Biolase, Inc. (BIOL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45582 04:30 - 04:55pm FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45583 5/18/2022 08:30 - 08:55am 09:00 - 09:25am Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45584 09:30 - 09:55am Adcore (ADCO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45585 10:00 - 10:25am Inuvo (INUV) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45587 10:30 - 10:55am SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45588 11:00 - 11:25am LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45589 11:30 - 11:55am Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45590 12:00 - 12:25pm AudioEye (AEYE) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45617 12:30 - 12:55pm Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45591 01:00 - 01:25pm Modular Medical (Modd) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45592 01:30 - 01:55 pm One Stop Systems (OSS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45593 02:00 - 02:25pm Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45594 02:30 - 02:55pm Assure Holdings (IONM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45571 03:00 - 03:25pm Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45595 03:30 - 03:55pm LightPath Technologies (LPTH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45596 04:00 - 04:25pm Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45560

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with the "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

Contact:

Angie Wright

Vice President of Events

919-228-6240

[email protected]

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701566/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Spring-into-Action--Best-Ideas-Investor-Conference-on-May-16th--20th-2022



