Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Louis Moore Bacon

Louis Moore Bacon recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1956) is an American hedge fund manager and trader who uses a global macro strategy to invest in the markets. Bacon has been at the top 20 ranking of Top 100 money earners since the 1990s. He is considered one of the top 100 traders of the 20th century. With an estimated current[update] net worth of around $1.7 billion, he is ranked by Forbes as the 707th richest person in the world. He is the manager of a leading New York City-based hedge fund, Moore Capital Management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 741 stocks valued at a total of $3,918,000,000. The top holdings were FSR(2.78%), XOP(1.94%), and HYG(1.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:XBI by 1,249,565 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.34.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $68.78 per share and a market cap of $5,742,702,000. The stock has returned -43.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.83.

The guru established a new position worth 563,850 shares in ARCA:XOP, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.77 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $137.29 per share and a market cap of $4,935,240,000. The stock has returned 66.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

The guru established a new position worth 776,000 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.65 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.665 per share and a market cap of $14,265,968,000. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 219,873 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $262.44 per share and a market cap of $1,961,600,811,000. The stock has returned 8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-book ratio of 12.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.45 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 740,000 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.71 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $83.22 per share and a market cap of $39,914,703,000. The stock has returned 62.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

