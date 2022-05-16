Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Stanley Druckenmiller

Stanley Druckenmiller recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is the President, CEO and Chairman of Duquesne Capital, which he founded in 1981. The fund is reported to have more than $10 billion in assets. [1] He managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) from 1988 to 2000 as the lead portfolio manager for Quantum Fund. With an estimated current[update] net worth of around $3.5 billion, he is ranked by Forbes as the 91st-richest person in America. He is reported to have made $260 million in 2008.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $2,306,000,000. The top holdings were CPNG(14.90%), MSFT(13.64%), and FCX(10.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 94,414-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 9.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2291.03 per share and a market cap of $1,511,790,228,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 229,500-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 4.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $468.665 per share and a market cap of $46,337,381,000. The stock has returned 51.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 393.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6615.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 522,127-share investment in NYSE:CVNA. Previously, the stock had a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.67 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $38.25 per share and a market cap of $4,133,528,000. The stock has returned -82.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 44.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,420,125 shares in NYSE:TECK, giving the stock a 4.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.72 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $38.2 per share and a market cap of $20,546,576,000. The stock has returned 54.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 496,861-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.59 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $114.73 per share and a market cap of $74,221,566,000. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-book ratio of 15.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.79 and a price-sales ratio of 11.20.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

