Poko Innovations, Inc. Receives Validation and Authorization

TO SELL 44 CBD PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) Validates Poko's Products

Under Novel Food Application

Only FSA-Approved Products Can Be Sold in the UK

LONDON, UK and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Poko Innovations, Inc. (CSE:POKO), an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is pleased to announce today that it has received validation and authorization from the UK Food Standard Agency (FSA) under the Novel Food Application for 44 CBD products to be sold in the UK - any product not on the FSA approved list must be removed from sale. The list was first published in April, 2021 and is updated periodically. Among the 44 approved CBD products are POKO Gummies, Oral Sprays, CBD C Coffee and Teas, Capsules and Tinctures; these 44 CBD products are listed under POKO subsidiaries Candid and Canmed Brands. POKO CBD Pouches were also approved.

"This is one of the most important events in the history of our young company and it enables Poko Innovations to complete discussions and negotiations with large retailers and wholesalers in the UK, Ireland and the EU," said POKO CEO David Hughes.

"Up to this point in time we have been selling our products in test markets very successfully, and now, with this approval, we can approach any retailer or wholesaler in the UK," said POKO COO Justine O' Hanlon.

The company has also launched its Rob Kearney and Jess Redden social media campaign ahead the launch of its Rob Kearny-endorsed daily SPF 50 moisturizer.

Novel Foods are ingredients which have not been widely consumed by people in the UK or European Union before May 1997. With the FSA approval POKO can now aggressively market its products in the UK, Ireland and the EU.

According to industry data the CBD market in the UK comprises 8 percent of the adult population, representing sales of more than $250 million dollars and should be valued at $1.3 billion by 2025.

The Poko Story

Since the closing of its private placement , Poko Innovations, Inc. has planned and implemented its marketing strategies and has expanded its distribution channels to scale its business assets in 2022. Poko is an award-winning international UK-based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites. Poko Group comprises four independent units that work together to leverage their individual strengths:

Consumer Brands

Poko is the group's flagship award winning skincare brand, www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the markets www.canndid.co.uk

Lumipay is an easily integrated payment platform gateway service www.lumi-pay.com

The Extract is a B2B news and media sites www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine www.candidmagazine.com

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies www.cannmedproducts.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. An award-winning company, Poko has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko is exporting its signature products to the EU and plans to expand the sale of its products to the USA and worldwide. The company will continue to work with the FSA to complete the final steps of its Novel Foods applications and is delighted to listed on the products allowed to be sold in the UK as they complete the final assessments. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

