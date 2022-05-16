Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2209 stocks valued at a total of $49,149,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.66%), MSFT(5.15%), and AMZN(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc bought 1,281,500 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 2,161,500. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $177.31 per share and a market cap of $53,382,952,000. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

During the quarter, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc bought 1,095,909 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 4,289,229. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.01.

On 05/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $177.95 per share and a market cap of $468,968,429,000. The stock has returned 6.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.49 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc bought 1,272,778 shares of NYSE:WMT for a total holding of 3,381,078. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.86.

On 05/16/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $147.985 per share and a market cap of $408,072,387,000. The stock has returned 8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc bought 1,669,541 shares of BATS:VLUE for a total holding of 1,762,541. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.2.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $99.06 per share and a market cap of $11,264,083,000. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc bought 1,851,821 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 3,921,666. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.12.

On 05/16/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $76.945 per share and a market cap of $163,906,013,000. The stock has returned 19.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-book ratio of 5.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

