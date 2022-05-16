Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $5,521,000,000. The top holdings were PYPL(67.05%), EBAY(19.02%), and GLD(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought 2,018,310 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 32,006,618. The trade had a 4.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.695 per share and a market cap of $90,043,973,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 829,207 shares in NAS:RGTI, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.03 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Rigetti Computing Inc traded for a price of $7.49 per share and a market cap of $857,561,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Rigetti Computing Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.24 and a price-sales ratio of 153.77.

The guru established a new position worth 21,439 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.84 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $61.97 per share and a market cap of $13,894,184,000. The stock has returned -74.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 05/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $86.99 per share and a market cap of $234,000,625,000. The stock has returned -57.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 220,650-share investment in NYSE:YMM. Previously, the stock had a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.11 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $6.39 per share and a market cap of $7,193,516,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.99.

