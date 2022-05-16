Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AREX Capital Management, LP

AREX Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

175 Varick Street New York, NY 10014

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $173,000,000. The top holdings were LSXMK(26.54%), POST(25.08%), and FRGI(10.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AREX Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 794,493 shares in NYSE:BRBR, giving the stock a 10.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.09 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, BellRing Brands Inc traded for a price of $24.455 per share and a market cap of $3,335,416,000. The stock has returned -8.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BellRing Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

AREX Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ODP by 209,681 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.73.

On 05/16/2022, The ODP Corp traded for a price of $41.18 per share and a market cap of $2,029,370,000. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The ODP Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 425,000-share investment in NYSE:WU. Previously, the stock had a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.51 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, The Western Union Co traded for a price of $17.135 per share and a market cap of $6,603,112,000. The stock has returned -27.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Western Union Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-book ratio of 18.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AREX Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:EHC by 106,750 shares. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.64.

On 05/16/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $64.5 per share and a market cap of $6,457,232,000. The stock has returned -25.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 132,500 shares in NYSE:NCR, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.12 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, NCR Corp traded for a price of $33.409 per share and a market cap of $4,607,518,000. The stock has returned -27.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 306.61, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.